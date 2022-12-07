PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,578 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 684,503 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,839. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

