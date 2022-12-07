PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.24. The company had a trading volume of 57,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,229. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

