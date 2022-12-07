Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 5,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 12,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

