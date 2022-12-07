Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

