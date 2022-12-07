Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Shares Up 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. 217,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Photon Control Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.60.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

