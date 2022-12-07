Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces — Dividend of $0.96

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.37.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,578 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

