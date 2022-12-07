Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading 11.1% Higher

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.30. 329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

(Get Rating)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

