Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.09

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 21485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Merger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACX. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 34.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.