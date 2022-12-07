Piper Sandler Raises Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $114.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 174.3 %

RXDX traded up $62.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. 366,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.