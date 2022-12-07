Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4,942.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,466. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $442.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

