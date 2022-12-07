Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7,424.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

