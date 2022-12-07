Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 1.5 %

POOL traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $322.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $571.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

