Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 685,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,230. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 50.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

