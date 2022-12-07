PotCoin Price Hits $0.0020 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $460,319.48 and $4.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00454575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00035512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

