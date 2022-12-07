Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 1,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 316,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.