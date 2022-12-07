Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Trading Down 1.6%

Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.52. 14,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 70,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

