Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.00

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $106.84, with a volume of 251003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
