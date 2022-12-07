Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.00

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $106.84, with a volume of 251003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 177.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

