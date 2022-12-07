ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.95. 842,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,252,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

