Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

INTU stock opened at $389.78 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.