Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

PDCO stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

