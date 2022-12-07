Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,589,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

