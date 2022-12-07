QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells $3,232,814.91 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %
QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
