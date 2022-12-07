QUASA Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $104.65 million and approximately $128,552.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010831 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00237103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003741 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136254 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132,694.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.