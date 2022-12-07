Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Stock Price Up 100%

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares rose 100% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 397,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 269,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

