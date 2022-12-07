Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 1.5%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. 5,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

