Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 443,798 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $32.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

