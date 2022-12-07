Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 7th (AHT, BIGG, CCR, DEST, EDV, FAR, GLEN, GSK, MAB, MARS)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 7th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $0.64 target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($35.36) price target on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) target price on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($8.29) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 290 ($3.54) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 84 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.94) price target on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.