Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 7th (AHT, BIGG, CCR, DEST, EDV, FAR, GLEN, GSK, MAB, MARS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 7th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on the stock.

Get Ashtead Group plc alerts:

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $0.64 target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($35.36) price target on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) target price on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($8.29) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 290 ($3.54) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 84 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.94) price target on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.