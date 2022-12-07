Reviewing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.22% 4.14% 0.50% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $433.14 million 8.91 $74.57 million $0.27 50.96 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.06 9.88

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TFS Financial and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given TFS Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NASB Financial pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFS Financial beats NASB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs. The company operates 37 full-service branches and five lending offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.