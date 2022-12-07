REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.27. 2,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
