REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.27. 2,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 189.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

