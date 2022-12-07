RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Position Lifted by Darsana Capital Partners LP

Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 10.9% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.85% of RH worth $201,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in RH by 362.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in RH by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.20. 17,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,462. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average of $265.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.94.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

