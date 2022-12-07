Richard Scott Blackley Sells 31,397 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 1,509,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,309. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $601.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.59. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 22.4% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $27,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

