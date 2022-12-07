Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Down 11.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 603,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,698,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubius Therapeutics

About Rubius Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 617.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 711,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

