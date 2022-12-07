Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Down 11.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 603,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,698,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Separately, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
