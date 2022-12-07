Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 295,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,097,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,197,596.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,504. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

