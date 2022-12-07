San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.19. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 288 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 512,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares during the period.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.