Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.
Upstart Price Performance
Shares of UPST traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 2,169,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,147. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $199.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,019,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upstart by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Upstart by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Further Reading
