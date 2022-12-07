Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 458,308 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 57,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,655. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

