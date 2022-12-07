Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,900. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

