SEI Investments (SEIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SEIC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. 632,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,906. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

