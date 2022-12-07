Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.06

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 63744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

