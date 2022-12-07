SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE S traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 177,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,323. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

