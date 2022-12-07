Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 6.6%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 15,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 954,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.