Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 6.6%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 15,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 954,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

