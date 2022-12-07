Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Sells 20,604 Shares

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Brian Bickell sold 20,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.32), for a total value of £72,938.16 ($88,938.13).

Shaftesbury Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHB stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 356.60 ($4.35). 617,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,041. Shaftesbury PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 322.80 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 349.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.29.

Shaftesbury Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.97) to GBX 537 ($6.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

