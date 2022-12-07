Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.83. 235,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 130,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Shineco Stock Up 13.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 728.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shineco as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

