Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.83. 235,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 130,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 728.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%.
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.
