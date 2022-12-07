Siacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $132.61 million and $3.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00454262 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022524 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00851232 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00110450 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00647662 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00242421 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,760,962,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
