Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

SMEGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

