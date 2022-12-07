Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,914. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,597.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 62,308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

