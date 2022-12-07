Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SI opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.