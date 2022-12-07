SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.47. 10,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 968,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

