Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.