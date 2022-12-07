Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SPWH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.