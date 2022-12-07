Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXM. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 28,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,849. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.